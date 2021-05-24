Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,168,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000.

BATS VFMO opened at $125.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52.

