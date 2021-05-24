Graypoint LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 878,388 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.05 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

