Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Jason W. Reese Acquires 328,686 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Jason W. Reese purchased 328,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $782,272.68.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.82 on Monday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

