Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce $41.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.30 million to $41.50 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $22.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $165.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $198.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,412 shares of company stock valued at $814,226 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after buying an additional 339,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.02 million, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

