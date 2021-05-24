GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Raised to “Buy” at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 149.28 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $301,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

