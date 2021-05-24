GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRWG. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 149.28 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

