Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 142,085 shares.The stock last traded at $50.78 and had previously closed at $49.72.

Several brokerages have commented on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

