Guider (GDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $400.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 68.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Guider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $29,481.74 and approximately $400.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.00853311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.25 or 0.08337291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00078659 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

