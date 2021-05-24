GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,687,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.09.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $218.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.90.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

