Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPGLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Commerzbank lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of HPGLY traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 551. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $102.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

