Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 14.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 150,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 59,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.43 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

