Harvard Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,000. 10x Genomics comprises about 0.9% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,154 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $158.17 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $203.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.53. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

