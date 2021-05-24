Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.55 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRVSF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 301,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,965. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.