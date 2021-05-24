HC Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. 2,031,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,614. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,277.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,982.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

