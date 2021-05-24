HC Wainwright Trims Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) Target Price to $20.00

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:LGO opened at $13.26 on Monday. Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the Maracas Menchen Mine, which is located in Bahia, Brazil; Campo Alegre, an iron vanadium property located in Bahia, Brazil; Currais Novos, a tungsten project located in Brazil.

