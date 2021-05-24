HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Acquires $202,470.00 in Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 51,000 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $202,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HCHC opened at $3.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $304.24 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Get HC2 alerts:

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of HC2 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HC2 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.