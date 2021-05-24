Head to Head Contrast: IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) versus Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) and Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and Gaucho Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 27.11% 25.33% 6.09% Gaucho Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and Gaucho Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima $1.62 billion 0.14 $239.38 million N/A N/A Gaucho Group $640,000.00 41.18 -$5.65 million N/A N/A

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Gaucho Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and Gaucho Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima beats Gaucho Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As of December 31, 2009, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima operates as a subsidiary of Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development. In addition, it manufactures and sells high-end luxury fashion products and accessories through an e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

