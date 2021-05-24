Head-To-Head Survey: Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shin-Etsu Chemical 19.62% 10.58% 9.09% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Shin-Etsu Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. The Berkeley Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Shin-Etsu Chemical pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Berkeley Group pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Shin-Etsu Chemical has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shin-Etsu Chemical and The Berkeley Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shin-Etsu Chemical $14.12 billion 4.99 $2.77 billion $1.69 25.00 The Berkeley Group $2.43 billion 3.26 $519.43 million $3.97 16.44

Shin-Etsu Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. The Berkeley Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shin-Etsu Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and The Berkeley Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shin-Etsu Chemical 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Berkeley Group 3 4 3 0 2.00

Summary

Shin-Etsu Chemical beats The Berkeley Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, vinyl windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, soap and detergents, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite. The company also provides semiconductor silicon wafers for use as substrate materials in smartphones, personal computers, electronic devices, data centers, and automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, and sensor light sources. It offers silicone products for use in electric and electronic, automobile, construction, cosmetic, health care, and food industries; rare earth magnets used in automobile motors, power generators, industrial robots, home appliances, and hard disk drives; photoresists, photomask blanks, encapsulation materials, and pellicles; synthetic quartz products; and liquid fluoroelastomers. The company provides cellulose derivatives for use in various applications, such as pharmaceuticals, food, construction and civil engineering works, coatings, ceramics, paper processing, cosmetics, and toiletries applications; synthetic pheromones for agricultural pest control; POVAL, a functional resin; and silicon metal. Additionally, it offers automobile dashboard audio and air conditioners, silicon rubber glasses and catheters, wafer cases, various rollers for OA equipment, and vacuum assembling equipment. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

