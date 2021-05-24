Hedget (HGET) Price Down 35.2% This Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for $5.70 or 0.00016205 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $394,413.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedget has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00867046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.64 or 0.08624799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00080907 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

