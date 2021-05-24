Hedget Price Down 35.2% This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Hedget has a total market cap of $9.99 million and $394,413.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedget has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.70 or 0.00016205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00867046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.64 or 0.08624799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00080907 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

