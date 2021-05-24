Herbalist Token (HERB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $445.00

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Herbalist Token has traded 82.1% lower against the dollar. One Herbalist Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Herbalist Token has a total market capitalization of $26,694.16 and $445.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Herbalist Token

HERB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Herbalist Token is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

