Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce $149.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.73 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $136.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $610.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $603.41 million to $617.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $657.03 million, with estimates ranging from $646.14 million to $667.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 120,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,856. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.98 million, a P/E ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.