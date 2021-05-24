Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

HRX stock opened at C$17.55 on Thursday. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.77 million and a PE ratio of -10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.01.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

