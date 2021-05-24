Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HIMS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

HIMS stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of -0.08. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

