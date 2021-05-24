Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) versus Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Critical Review

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Horace Mann Educators’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 4.09 $90.77 million $0.74 21.82 Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.24 $133.32 million $3.40 11.50

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.06%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 40.69% 9.80% 2.60% Horace Mann Educators 11.62% 9.15% 1.19%

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Horace Mann Educators on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides its program partners with various services, including issuing carrier services; claims administration and insurance management; and reinsurance brokerage, as well as underwrites coverage for properties, such as builders risk, contractors equipment, transportation risk, and mobile equipment. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance. The company also offers student loan solutions, including online student loan management accounts for educators. It markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

