Hord Trading 63% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded down 63% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and $1.63 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00398043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00182638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.14 or 0.00834982 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,884,202 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

