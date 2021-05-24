Horrell Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,311.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,207.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.