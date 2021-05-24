Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

