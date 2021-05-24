H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.36-3.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40-3.415 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.H&R Block also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.360-3.390 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.