HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Financial Comparison

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HSBC alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HSBC and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 5 10 2 0 1.82 First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than HSBC.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 12.05% 2.97% 0.20% First Guaranty Bancshares 17.31% 11.96% 0.86%

Risk and Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HSBC and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $50.43 billion 2.55 $5.23 billion $0.95 33.08 First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.53 $20.32 million N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. HSBC pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HSBC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats HSBC on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. The company operates through 34 banking facilities primarily located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.