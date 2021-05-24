Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 1,367 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $162.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $117.12 and a 1 year high of $163.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.12.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

