HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Raised to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HUYA has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA downgraded HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of HUYA opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.74. HUYA has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. HUYA’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 254.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

