Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Hits $0.0839

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $3,713.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00413993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00183869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00835880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

