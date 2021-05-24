HyperDAO (HDAO) Market Capitalization Hits $5.85 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $120,067.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.00995381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.05 or 0.10415766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00085443 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,180,376 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars.

