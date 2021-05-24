I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $29,435.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00483830 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004115 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021652 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $619.55 or 0.01576706 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,886,020 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

