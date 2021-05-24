i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.
i3 Verticals stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.83 million, a P/E ratio of -146.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61.
In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.