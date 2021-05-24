i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.83 million, a P/E ratio of -146.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.