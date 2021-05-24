Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €12.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.50 ($14.71).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

