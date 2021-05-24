ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,531,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,081,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $259.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.57. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

