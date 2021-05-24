ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $216.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

