ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

NYSE:LMT opened at $387.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

