ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after buying an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,683,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after acquiring an additional 391,939 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $78.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

