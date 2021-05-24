ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.5% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 585,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $77,771,000 after purchasing an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 40.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2,275.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in NIKE by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 151,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 60,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $133.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average of $136.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $210.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.