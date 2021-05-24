Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.19% from the stock’s previous close.

IMPL has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $13.62 on Monday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc acquired 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,905. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.