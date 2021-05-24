Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Raised to $18.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

IRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of IRT opened at $16.37 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

