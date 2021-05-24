Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Raised to $18.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.
IRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.81.
Shares of IRT opened at $16.37 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after purchasing an additional 288,761 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,628,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
