IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 23,154 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1,203.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Garmin by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $139.84 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,740. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

