IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $881,906,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Intuit stock opened at $433.43 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $441.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

