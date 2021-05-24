IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,819 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

