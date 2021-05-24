IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,524 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $95.37 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

