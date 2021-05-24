IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 9,945 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1,319.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $592,028.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,648,128 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $332.13 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $338.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.76 and a 200-day moving average of $297.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.