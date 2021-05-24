IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 555.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $159.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.43. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

